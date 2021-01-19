Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday's support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Men's clothes and more at Methodist thrift
If you’re the right size, you just hit the jackpot. The United Methodist Thrift Shop has been the recipient of so many wonderful donations from a very generous community. If you are a gentleman who wears 36x29 or 34x29 pants, 17/34-35 shirts, you’re in luck. It’s your lucky time to shop. There is a treasure trove for you. This week’s sale is 50 percent off all sweaters, scarves, and shoes.
While you’re visiting, check out the high quality clothing, decor, bedding and linens, as well as crafts and housewares.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.