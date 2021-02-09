Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Relay for Life-Casper will be having its 2021 Kickoff meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the IBEW located at 691 English Drive. Team sign up and Daffodil Days fundraiser to be the focus. Meeting open to the public and interested parties.

Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode

Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.

Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.

Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.

Drop off completed packet.

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.