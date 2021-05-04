Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
Cap and gown pickup
Students who have graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College during the past year are invited to celebrate their achievement by participating in the center's bi-annual graduation ceremony.
“If you are a high school equivalency graduate or know someone who has graduated in the last year, contact us for details about the graduation ceremony,” said Melody Dugan, administrative assistant for the center.
Cap and gown pickup will be May 5 and May 11-12 between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
This year’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m. in the Wheeler Auditorium in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
The Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College is in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus. For more information, call Dugan at 268-2230.
Wednesday Writers
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month, including at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, May 5, on the main floor. Open to all writers -- from those just picking up a pencil through published authors -- offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tribal advocates present Red Desert panel
At noon on Wednesday, May 5, the Citizens for the Red Desert coalition will present an online panel discussion with three advocates from the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. The public is invited to join the event via Zoom to learn about Indigenous narratives of the Red Desert.
The Red Desert is an ancestral landscape and a living cultural corridor. Since time immemorial tribes including the Shoshone, Ute, Goshute, Paiute, Bannock, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Lakota, and Crow have lived, hunted, and prospered in these vast lands. The desert retains many Traditional Ecological Knowledge plants, sacred sites, and ancestral stories, and tribal members still use this land today for a variety of traditional and contemporary purposes.
Panelists will include Wes Martel, senior Wind River conservation associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and former longtime member of the Eastern Shoshone Business Council; Jason Baldes, the tribal buffalo coordinator for the National Wildlife Federation; and Yufna Soldier Wolf, the Wind River organizer for the Wyoming Outdoor Council and former tribal historic preservation officer for the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
The event is free and open to the public.
RSVP by navigating to https://bit.ly/3tIkzUi or visiting the Citizens for the Red Desert Facebook page. When you sign up, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to join the Zoom event. www.bit.ly/3tIkzUi.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, in the Crawford Room for After school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this interactive craft program where we will be celebrating Children's Day with "koinobori" or Japanese flying carp. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Taco bar at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Take out taco bar
The annual Taco Bar is to go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, at United Church of Christ, 1511 S. Melrose. Don't worry, still playing it COVID safe. Helpers will help you pick out all of your fixins -- meat, beans, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, soft or hard shell. Always happy for those generous free will offerings, suggesting $10 per order. No need to order ahead.