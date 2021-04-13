Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
• Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
Spring has sprung at Methodist Thrift
Spring has sprung. Come see the magic that has taken place at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Winter has disappeared and up pops Spring with all new merchandise to match our eager look at a new season. Come discover all the new bright colors, fun fabrics, and the “get-outside-and-play” attitude. You’ll see those brands that are famous for adventure, along with gardening and playing in the dirt. The new season opens April 3, so get in on the fun.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”LIKE” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, April 14, at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this elephant-inspired interactive craft program that will have your kiddos ready to trumpet their way through the African savanna. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Chicken fried steak at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 13 is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to any of the Elks Charities.