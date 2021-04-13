Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Spring has sprung at Methodist Thrift

Spring has sprung. Come see the magic that has taken place at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Winter has disappeared and up pops Spring with all new merchandise to match our eager look at a new season. Come discover all the new bright colors, fun fabrics, and the “get-outside-and-play” attitude. You’ll see those brands that are famous for adventure, along with gardening and playing in the dirt. The new season opens April 3, so get in on the fun.

The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.

You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.

”LIKE” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos.

After school at the library