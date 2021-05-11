Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library. Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers.
After school at the library: Lego Build
Join the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, in the Crawford Room for After school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this brick-building activity, where new and master builders alike are welcome to stop by and get their build on - the only limit is your imagination! All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Free block party
Police Week Block Party will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, in the front of the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David. There will be free food for all, one-on-one basketball, "cop"-scotch, police and sheriff's vehicles on display along with CPD bicycles and motorcycles, and giveaways. DJ Nyke from 104.7 KISS FM will be broadcasting live. Celebrate National Police Week with the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
Potato bar at the Elks
Wednesday night special at the Casper Elks Lodge is potato bar with all the fixins, plus dessert for $1. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds go to any of the Elks Charities.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: May 12,: Lauren Podjun; May 19, Joey Patterson; May 26, Sarah Carper; June 2, Kaspen Haley; June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Casper Children’s Chorale auditions in May
Screenings for the 2021-22 Casper Children’s Chorale will be held through May 20 for current 3rd-7th graders. The chorale has enjoyed a very successful 42 year tradition in Casper, and is a positive and educational way for singers to enjoy singing and performance. Twenty-minute screenings will be held in groups of 4 to 6 singers at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 701 S. Wolcott. Singers should prepare the first verse of “America” (My Country tis of Thee) and schedule their audition time in advance by visiting casperchildrenschorale.com or https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A054CA8A62EA2FE3-casper.