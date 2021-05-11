Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Join the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, in the Crawford Room for After school at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this brick-building activity, where new and master builders alike are welcome to stop by and get their build on - the only limit is your imagination! All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Free block party

Police Week Block Party will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 12, in the front of the Hall of Justice, 201 N. David. There will be free food for all, one-on-one basketball, "cop"-scotch, police and sheriff's vehicles on display along with CPD bicycles and motorcycles, and giveaways. DJ Nyke from 104.7 KISS FM will be broadcasting live. Celebrate National Police Week with the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Potato bar at the Elks

Wednesday night special at the Casper Elks Lodge is potato bar with all the fixins, plus dessert for $1. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds go to any of the Elks Charities.