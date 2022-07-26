Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Caps 4 Kids meeting

We have received a large donation of yarn suitable for knitting or crocheting stocking caps for Kids of all ages. The yarn has been sorted and is stored according to color which makes it easy for you to select the colors you need to make your caps.

Our next gathering is Wednesday, July 27 at Central Wyoming Senior Center located at 1831 East 4th Street. Come and join us in air conditioned comfort. We start around 12:30 or 1:00 and stay as long as our schedules permit. There are a few patterns available along with some knitting needles and crochet hooks. Please call the Center at 265-4678 if you need more information. Hope to see you on the 27th.

Elks Wednesday night dinner

Wednesday night special is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8.00. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

All proceeds will be going to any of the Elks Charities.

Politics in the Park

The Natrona County Republican Party with Natrona County Republican Women are hosting secretary of state candidates Wednesday, July 20. This is part of our Politics in the Park series which runs every Wednesday through Aug. 10 at the Washington Park Bandshell. The program starts at 5:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Bring a lawn chair and listen to the candidates talk about why they are running as well as answer questions from the crowd. Come early starting at 4:30 p.m. to walk around the park and meet candidates not only from Natrona County but from around the state.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.