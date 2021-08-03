Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers

Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: Aug. 4, Jake Juarez; Aug. 11, Jim Oliver; Aug. 18, Zack Schommer; Aug. 25, Whiskey Yankee Oscar 307.