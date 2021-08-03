 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights
0 Comments

Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers

Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: Aug. 4, Jake Juarez; Aug. 11, Jim Oliver; Aug. 18, Zack Schommer; Aug. 25, Whiskey Yankee Oscar 307.

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News