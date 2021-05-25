Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
- Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Reads & Rhymes story time
Join the Natrona Public Library every week at one of the three exciting Story Times for any age. Numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing, so plan on arriving early to guarantee your spot. Wednesdays at 10 a.m., Reads & Rhymes is a story time for children ages 3 and up, which includes more of our favorite picture books with customized subject matter and word count for our early readers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Masks are no longer required to visit the library.
Spring shopping at Methodist thrift
Yes, Wyoming, this is spring in the Cowboy state. The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for you to shop the treasures on a sunny spring day when you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, get the camper set up with a few new items, or some fun jewelry for a get together. If it’s a day of spring precipitation, come browse the racks and shelves for a book, a craft or puzzle. Feeling like putting some new art on the wall? That can also be done.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
And, of course, your new and lightly used donations are always appreciated.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
But wait. Have you got a special occasion coming up this summer or fall? Take a chance that you can find that perfect-for-you outfit that probably was only worn once before. And if you are a guest to that special time, there is a large selection of dress-ups, shoes, and jewelry.
Did you see the news that the rodeos will happen this summer? You just might to see what’s in the shop for fun times.
Afterschool at the Library: Rainsticks
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 26, in the Crawford Room for Afterschool at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this dreary weather craft program, where we’ll be making DIY rainstick instruments. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
May at the planetarium
During May, the Casper Planetarium will show “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15. Join two young explorers as their homemade rocket takes them on a tour of the solar system. 3D animation and a spectacular soundtrack by George Lucas’s Skywalker Sound make this a treat for all, but especially for 6- to 8-year-olds. On Saturday evenings at 7, see “Back to the Moon for Good,” a show about efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize and open up the future of lunar exploration to private enterprise. (No show on May 29 for Memorial Weekend.)
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID-19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.
Crossroads Quilters every Wednesday
Welcome all quilters. Crossroads Quilters meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric and batting are provided. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: May 26, Sarah Carper; June 2, Kaspen Haley; June 9, Buffalo Scout; June 16, Zack Schommer; June 23, Quinlan Valdez; June 30, Mastermind of Monkey; July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Chicken fried steak at Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge on May 26 is chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. All proceeds go to Elks charities. For more information, call 234-4839.