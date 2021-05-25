Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

May at the planetarium

During May, the Casper Planetarium will show “The Secret of the Cardboard Rocket,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15. Join two young explorers as their homemade rocket takes them on a tour of the solar system. 3D animation and a spectacular soundtrack by George Lucas’s Skywalker Sound make this a treat for all, but especially for 6- to 8-year-olds. On Saturday evenings at 7, see “Back to the Moon for Good,” a show about efforts to win the Google Lunar XPrize and open up the future of lunar exploration to private enterprise. (No show on May 29 for Memorial Weekend.)

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only. Please visit casperplanetarium.com for details, trailers, and the latest information on COVID-19 precautions in effect at the Planetarium.

Crossroads Quilters every Wednesday

Welcome all quilters. Crossroads Quilters meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric and batting are provided. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers