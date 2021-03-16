Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Brisket at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special is beef brisket with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8, children 5 to 12 are $4, children 4 and under free. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds will be going to any of the Elks Charities.
Free dance classes weekly
Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.