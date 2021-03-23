Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Drop off completed packet.

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

March at the planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March One is the final showing of a limited engagement: “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 24. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.

This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 23 and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.