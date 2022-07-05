Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Elks Wednesday night dinner

Wednesday night special is salad bar with all the fixings. Ham, chicken, turkey, eggs, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, and lots more. All you can eat for $8.00! Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds will be going to any of the Elks Charities