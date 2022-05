Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Elks’ Wednesday night special

Wednesday night special is fried chicken with mashed potatoes, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $8.00. Children 5 to 12 is $4.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Display at senior center

Another amazing display by Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antique Collectible Club, of vintage metal horses is at Central Wyoming Senior Services for your viewing pleasure and to promote the upcoming Night of the Races Day.

The annual fundraiser for the Central Wyoming Senior Services is on May 14.

This wonderful display will be available through the first Tuesday of June at CWSS, 1831 4th St.

For more information call (307) 265-4678.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0