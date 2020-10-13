Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

First sale of fall at Methodist thrift

The Methodist Thrift Shop invites you to its first sale of the Fall.

Are you looking for a Halloween costume or fun seasonal decorations? There is a wide variety now on sale at 50% off. The rack of women’s pants are bursting with choices, also at half price. Hurry in for the best selection.

We have warm clothing for men, women, and children, as well as housewares, linens, crafts, decorating, and jewelry.

Come visit us at 2111 East 12th Street, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The store is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, helping our community in these difficult times.

“Like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

