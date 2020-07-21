Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Bach's Lunch resumes Wednesday

Bach's Lunch organ recitals will resume at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Wednesdays from 12:15 to 12:45, beginning July 22. Arlon Miller will play the first recital, with Beverly Reese, Donna McIntire, and Carolyn Deuel in following weeks. Other organists who have played are Genie Burkett and Eric Unruh. There is no charge, but masks are required. For information, call 265-1564.

City pools open

The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.