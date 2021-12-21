Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Wednesday night special at Elks

Wednesday night special is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8.00! Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Also enjoy a desert for $1.00! Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839.

After dinner we will be sacking Candy for the kids Christmas party Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Celebrate 31 years of Women in the Word

Women in the Word is for any woman regardless of age, background or faith who wants to grow in God’s word, learn and share with each other.

Beginning Sept. 15, Women in the Word will meet Wednesdays from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Park Community Church with childcare provided. Register online at casperwomenintheword.com.

Call Angela (307-267-8061) or Barbara (307-277-3366) with questions.

Senior center display

Must see display is a lovely collection of Christmas mice. It is just a small part of Carol Weixel’s many years of collecting. There is even a mice Nativity scene! See this display at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. 4th Street in Casper. Call 307-265-4678 for more information.

