Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.

Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St. Web site: urmrna.org.

TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.

Dinner at Elks

Wednesday night special is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8.00! Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 is $3.00. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Also enjoy a desert for $1.00! Member, Significant other and Guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

Free dance classes weekly

Free line dance classes are still on at the Eagles every Wednesday, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Families welcome. 306 N. Durbin, use back door.

Caps 4 Kids

The major holidays are a memory, and we can return to our usual schedule of meeting for Caps 4 Kids. Therefore, plan to attend on Wednesday, Jan. 26. We meet at the Senior Center 1831 East 4th Street in Casper. We start around 12:30 or 1:00 and knit and crochet as long as our schedules permit.

We have received new donations of yarn. Come and select colors you like to work with. A few patterns are available for your use.

Please call the Senior Center at 307-265-4678 if you need more information. Hope to see you there!

