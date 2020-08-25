Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Yoga at labyrinth, on mountain
Yoga classes on the Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The 2020 schedule includes the following classes:
- Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids’ Yoga, 10 a.m.
- Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m. and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.
- Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates on Facebook at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga and @wyomingyoga. COVID-19 precautions are being taken; reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s Yoga on the Lawn schedule on Sunday, Sept. 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
307 Fest at Events Center
In an effort to continue to provide events for the community, Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center is pleased to present the 307 Fest, a Food Truck Rally and WYO Vendor Showcase on the grounds at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26. Admission to the event is free to the public. Additionally, there will be live music, beer garden, a sidewalk chalk contest and a cornhole tournament. All of these activities will be done with social distancing and the safety of staff, vendors and patrons in mind.
Parking and gate admission are free. Parking will be available through Gate #1 and in Lots 1, 2, 4 and 6.
The kid's sidewalk chalk contest will be held on the plaza outside of the SinclairTix Box Office. More details to be announced about the contest as details are finalized.
The Cornhole Tournament will be held in the ADA Parking Lot at the front of the building in front of the SinclairTix Box Office. There will be a $10 per team registration fee. Team registration will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Prizes, times and other details will be announced as they become finalized.
Live music will be hosted on the hill overlooking parking Lot #3 in front of the SinclairTix Box Office. Entertainment will include Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey.
In order to comply with sponsorship obligations and ensure responsible alcohol consumption, the Casper Events Center Food and Beverage Department will oversee the sale of most beverages, including all alcoholic beverages. Cash and credit cards will both be accepted.
The intent is to showcase a variety of tasty food trucks and feature WYO vendors. Now accepting vendors. Space is $50 per vendor. Vendors must be self-contained. Tables and chairs may be rented from the venue if you're unable to provide your own supplies. Tents are welcome, just plan to bring weight to keep them down as you will not be able to hammer them into the ground. Please call Kendra at 235-8456 for more vendor information.
Fishin' for mission starts with dinner
The Wyoming Rescue Mission and Wyoming Fly Fishing Guide Service will host the 7th Annual Fishin’ for the Mission Fly Fishing Tournament fundraising event beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Red Butte Ranch. A dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at True River Cross Commons, for fisher men and women to meet their professional guides and participate in additional fundraising events, such as a raffle, auction and a Calcutta, led by professional auctioneer Layne Weber.
One hundred percent of proceeds will go back to the mission, to care for the state’s homeless, hungry and hurting. Through July 2020, 5,395 meals have been served to hungry men, women and children, and 3,261 warm, safe beds have been provided.
Awards will be presented to the top three teams of largest fish, as well as smallest fish and biggest sucker. Fishing is done with barbless hooks and “catch and release” is practiced, so no fish are harmed during the event.
“There is just so much gratitude,” Brad Hopkins, Wyoming Rescue Mission Executive Director, said. “We are extremely grateful for the big-hearted folks who are going out and fishing to restore lives back from homelessness. It’s just so wonderful that we can take advantage of one of our state’s finest resources and premier fly fishing destination waters to raise needed funds to touch lives that need it.”
This year’s event is sponsored by Casper Orthopedics, MPI Warehouse, Shephelah Ranch/Steve Wuthier, Superior Self-Storage & RV, Blue Ridge Coffee, Big West Landscaping, Clark & Associates, the Elks Lodge, Hilltop Bank, Pepsi, Red Butte Ranch, Ugly Bug Fly Shop & Crazy Rainbow, Wyoming Anglers and Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Special thanks also to the Cottage Café, HQ BBQ and Qdoba.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another, even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities. The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center-80 people, Mike Sedar Aqua Park-100 people, Marion Kreiner Pool-40 people and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad-23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. The exception is that the splash pad and all of David Street Station now closes at 4 p.m., Thursdays only. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
