Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the crafting kit is Dec. 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. While Hands-on History Club classes are geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult. Contact Stacey Moore at the National Historic Trails Center at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.

Big sale at Methodist thrift

The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for 50 percent off on all Christmas items. There are gifts, decorations, and holiday clothing, all at this special savings. Many items are new, still in the original packaging, ready to wrap and give.

The store is at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.

All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, local organizations helping the community.

Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall

The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through Dec. 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.

