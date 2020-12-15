Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Stuff the Van all week
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year 23, through Saturday, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia. To help, go to Walmart East from 7 to 7 each day, as new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash, are collected. Over 3,000 kids are on the Christmas list so far, with more expected.
The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners -- and this year, the need is bigger than ever.
Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
Deadline to order drinks for virtual concert
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and First Interstate Bank are sponsoring a free Holiday Spectacular virtually, featuring Casper area artists at 7:30 p.m., on Friday.
To add cheer to the evening, Backwards Distillery is putting together holiday-themed cocktails and mocktail kits, as well as family-friendly hot chocolate kits. Order yours by 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, so that you can sip along from home while enjoying the evening’s entertainment.
The premiere is 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 18 and features performances from organizations and individuals including Matt Stairs, Susan Stubson and Emily and Dan Quintana of Opera Wyoming. Those who enjoy the performance are asked to make an event donation which will benefit the arts organizations that have brought so much joy to Casper for so many years
A wide range of performers will be featured as a part of this special event including Opera Wyoming, Artcore, Wyoming Dance Arts, Casper College’s Choir and Chamber Orchestra, the Oil City Slickers, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Wind and Brass Ensembles, and more.
The event will be streamed free on the WSO’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and event website. Donations will benefit the participating organizations. For more information on the event, to order Backwards beverages, or donate go to www.wyomingsymphony.org or call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Sign up for class crafting supplies by Wednesday
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be virtual on Zoom. However, they still have a hands-on component: each class comes with a free bag or box of items to use while you learn. This month's class is "Holiday Paper Crafts."
Join us online Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. for some creative messy fun making vintage paper crafts for the holidays. Interpreters will guide students through the process of decorating holiday cards with stamps made out of potatoes. Then we will concoct "pioneer paste" that we will use to glue paper Christmas decorations. (Parental assistance is requested for younger children during the cutting portion of the potato project.)
If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online.
The first 25 local families to sign up before Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m., will receive a free bag of crafting supplies to make the pioneer holiday cards and paper crafts. The bags will be delivered contact free to homes on Dec. 17. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the crafting kit is Dec. 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. While Hands-on History Club classes are geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult. Contact Stacey Moore at the National Historic Trails Center at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Big sale at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open for 50 percent off on all Christmas items. There are gifts, decorations, and holiday clothing, all at this special savings. Many items are new, still in the original packaging, ready to wrap and give.
The store is at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Dollar Store. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, local organizations helping the community.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through Dec. 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
