Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Relay for Life captains’ info

The final American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, at Sears parking lot. Relay event schedule will be reviewed and answer any questions.

Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers

Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: July 21, Sarah Carper; July 28, Kaspen Haley; Aug. 4, Jake Juarez; Aug. 11, Jim Oliver; Aug. 18, Zack Schommer; Aug. 25, Whiskey Yankee Oscar 307.