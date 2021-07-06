Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Wednesday's Highlights
Wednesday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:09 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 8:23 p.m., 719 3rd St. (Evansville). Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578.
Al Anon: 7 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., First Methodist Church.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: urmrna.org.
TOPS #162, weight loss support, 8:30 a.m., 1868 S. Poplar.
Wednesday writers at library
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month, 10 a.m., July 7. Open to all writers—from those just picking up a pencil through published authors—offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the Library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens: Patriotic wind socks
Pick up the supplies to make this patriotic and wind-friendly craft starting July 6 in the Children’s department. The kit comes with everything you need to make DIY wind socks at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer reading performer at library
Award-winning New Mexico children’s musician Andy Mason brings his educational, interactive and fun musical performance to the library this summer, with multiple performances from July 7 to 9 (which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show). Performances are 10 a.m., and 1 p.m., on July 7, and 1 and 3 p.m., on July 9. Andy will have the audience dancing and singing along to his songs about pizza, burritos, sharks, pirates, owees and hand washing. His family-friendly music keeps the attention of children and adults alike, who will no doubt come away from the show having learned something too.
Space will be limited to the first 115 people for each performance, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Relay for Life team captains meet
American Cancer Society Relay for Life team captains info meeting is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at I.B.E.W., 691 English Dr. Relay details are reviewed so all questions can be answered.
Wednesday Night Live at Gruner Brothers
Wednesday Night Live returns to Gruner Brothers with live music, craft beer, delicious Ludovico cuisine and beautiful views of the city of Casper and Casper Mountain every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Here is the musical lineup: July 7, Joey Patterson; July 14, Sarah Carper; July 21, TBD; July 28, Kaspen Haley; August 4, Jake Juarez; August 11, TBD; August 18, Zack Schommer; August 25, TBD.
Spaghetti at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is baked spaghetti with garlic bread. Cost is $8, all you can eat. Children 5 to 12 are $3. Serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839. This menu is subject to change. All proceeds go to Elks charities.