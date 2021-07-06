Town Crier: Wednesday's Highlights

Pick up the supplies to make this patriotic and wind-friendly craft starting July 6 in the Children’s department. The kit comes with everything you need to make DIY wind socks at home. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Summer reading performer at library

Award-winning New Mexico children’s musician Andy Mason brings his educational, interactive and fun musical performance to the library this summer, with multiple performances from July 7 to 9 (which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show). Performances are 10 a.m., and 1 p.m., on July 7, and 1 and 3 p.m., on July 9. Andy will have the audience dancing and singing along to his songs about pizza, burritos, sharks, pirates, owees and hand washing. His family-friendly music keeps the attention of children and adults alike, who will no doubt come away from the show having learned something too.

Space will be limited to the first 115 people for each performance, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Relay for Life team captains meet