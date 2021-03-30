Trails center seeks summer artist-in-residence

The Bureau of Land Management is accepting applications beginning April 5 through April 30, 2021 for its summer Artist-in-Residence program, hosted by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and the Casper Field Office. The focus for this artistic opportunity is on the National Historic Trails that cross eastern Wyoming, including the California, Mormon Pioneer, Oregon, and Pony Express trails.

Selected artists are provided with a creative, unique environment in which to generate artistic works and share their works with the public. Artistic expertise, professionalism, and creative use of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists receive a one-week residency at the Trails Center (hotel or camping options) from June through September. Professional artists of various mediums will be given equal consideration, and all are encouraged to apply.

During their stay, artists share their vision in one 45-minute public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to the Trails Center, representative of their stay. BLM holds a publishing copyright to donated digital imagery for promotional use to advance the BLM Artist in Residence program. The artist retains a non-exclusive use copyright.