Trails center seeks summer artist-in-residence
Trails center seeks summer artist-in-residence

The Bureau of Land Management is accepting applications beginning April 5 through April 30, 2021 for its summer Artist-in-Residence program, hosted by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center and the Casper Field Office. The focus for this artistic opportunity is on the National Historic Trails that cross eastern Wyoming, including the California, Mormon Pioneer, Oregon, and Pony Express trails.

Selected artists are provided with a creative, unique environment in which to generate artistic works and share their works with the public. Artistic expertise, professionalism, and creative use of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists receive a one-week residency at the Trails Center (hotel or camping options) from June through September. Professional artists of various mediums will be given equal consideration, and all are encouraged to apply.

During their stay, artists share their vision in one 45-minute public presentation. Following their residency, artists donate at least one digital image of their completed artwork to the Trails Center, representative of their stay. BLM holds a publishing copyright to donated digital imagery for promotional use to advance the BLM Artist in Residence program. The artist retains a non-exclusive use copyright.

A panel of BLM, Trails Center, and cooperating association staff will judge the applicant pool. Up to two artists will be selected to participate for one-week from June through September. Selections are made based on the following criteria: entry materials, residency proposal, professionalism, and creative vision with respect to the Trails Center’s public education goals.

Interested artists may obtain more information and download an application and guidelines by accessing the Trails Center website at: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center/educational-resources or by e-mail at kkuhnel@blm.gov

Detailed instructions are on the entry form. Applications must be postmarked by April 30, 2021.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

