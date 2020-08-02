Troopers fund drive ends this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the last several years, the month of July has become the most important period of time for annual fundraising for the Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps. The success of Rocky Mountain Rivalry, the coin campaigns, the sponsor a meal program and Troopers Bingo were critical to year-round sustainability. Sadly, the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. This has altered the Troopers’ ability to cultivate the needed revenue streams that fans have contributed in the past.

To offset the loss of all of those critical streams of income, the Troopers launched in July the 2020 fundraising event, “Seeds for the Future.” The month-long campaign has featured a lineup of exciting videos, competitions, virtual performances and many interactive opportunities for all to engage in.

Those who donate at the $250 level or higher will have their name added to a plaque that will reside in history at a brand new wildflower garden at Fort Caspar, the birthplace of the Troopers’ brand. The garden will symbolize the enduring legacy that is left for future generations of the corps. Now is the time to spread the seeds for new growth, plant with new promise and keep the journey to the promised land going.

The goal is $58,000. Through August 8, the Troopers ask you for your participation. The future depends on all supporters going the extra mile. To make a donation, please visit the website www.troopersdrumcorps.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.