Truck convoy for Special Olympics starts in Cheyenne
Law enforcement and truck drivers will join forces on Sept. 19, for the Truck Convoy to raise awareness and funds to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The Truck Convoy to support Special Olympics Wyoming began in 2005 as part of an international promotion and partnership between law enforcement and the trucking community. More than $75,000 has been raised to support Special Olympics Wyoming.

This international event is a unique partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics so athletes can continue to train in year-round sports activities. Officers involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics have made the Truck Convoy one of their many annual signature events.

The public is invited to support the event at the WYDOT yard at 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, at 10:30 a.m., or anywhere along the route the day of. 

Trucking companies and truck drivers can participate in person or virtually by registering prior to or at the event. Please visit Special Olympics Wyoming’s website at www.specialolympicswy.org for more information and to download a registration form for the event. The minimum donation to participate in the Special Olympics convoy is $100 per truck.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

