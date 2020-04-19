True announces scholarship recipients

There were 20 applications for 11 scholarships. The winners were selected based on the basis of scholastic attainment, intelligence, merit, need and potential for success in and after college. A scholarship committee made the selections.

This is the 16th year the scholarships have been awarded. All children of employees with three or more years of service are eligible to apply. Selection of the college or university is determined by the student. In addition to the scholarships for children of employees, direct scholarship grants of $7,500 each are made to both Casper College and the University of Wyoming each year.