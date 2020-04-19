You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
True announces scholarship recipients
View Comments

True announces scholarship recipients

{{featured_button_text}}

True Companies Children of Employees scholarships have been announced for the 2020-21 academic year.

Those receiving scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each are Jordyn Diaz, Wright; Courtney Feehan, Pine Haven; Briahnna Manning, Evansville; Maddison Reynolds and Justyn-Devin Whisler, Moorcroft; Shyla Whalen, Glenrock; Bridger Boltz, Belfield, North Dakota; Robert Currie, Dickinson, North Dakota; Vera Rosland, Dickey, North Dakota; Hannah Strickland, Shreveport, Louisiana and Eli Williams and Kelsie Williams, Culbertson, Montana.

There were 20 applications for 11 scholarships. The winners were selected based on the basis of scholastic attainment, intelligence, merit, need and potential for success in and after college. A scholarship committee made the selections.

This is the 16th year the scholarships have been awarded. All children of employees with three or more years of service are eligible to apply. Selection of the college or university is determined by the student. In addition to the scholarships for children of employees, direct scholarship grants of $7,500 each are made to both Casper College and the University of Wyoming each year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 17, 2020.

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 15 and 16, 2020.

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 10 through 14, 2020. There were no new additions Sa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News