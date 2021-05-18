True Companies awards Children of Employees scholarships

H.A. "Hank" True III and Dave True have annoucned the names of the recipients of the annual True Companies Children of Employees scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.

Those receiving $2,000 scholarships are Anissa J. Bengochea, Culbertson, Montana; Gabriel M. DeGraeve, Cassidy L. Madrid and Gretchen M. Shutts, all of Casper; Jordyn Diaz, Wright; Alexis R. Elmore, Fort Laramie; Briahnna M. Manning, Evansville; Taylor J. Reynolds and Justyn-Devin Whisler of Moorcroft; Jordyn R. Sauvageau, Dickinson, North Dakota, and Lane K. Underdahl, Makoti, North Dakota.

There were 14 applications for 11 scholarships. The selection was made by a scholarship committee including Carol L. Tarantola, retired educator of Casper; C.H. Brown III of C.H. Brown Co. Wy, LLC, Wheatland, and Jim D. Neiman of Neiman Enterprises, Inc., Hulett. Both Brown and Neiman are past presidents of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees. Winners were selected on the basis of scholastic attainment, intelligence, merit, need, and their potential for success in and after college.