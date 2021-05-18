 Skip to main content
True Companies awards Children of Employees scholarships
True Companies awards Children of Employees scholarships

H.A. "Hank" True III and Dave True have annoucned the names of the recipients of the annual True Companies Children of Employees scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.

Those receiving $2,000 scholarships are Anissa J. Bengochea, Culbertson, Montana; Gabriel M. DeGraeve, Cassidy L. Madrid and Gretchen M. Shutts, all of Casper; Jordyn Diaz, Wright; Alexis R. Elmore, Fort Laramie; Briahnna M. Manning, Evansville; Taylor J. Reynolds and Justyn-Devin Whisler of Moorcroft; Jordyn R. Sauvageau, Dickinson, North Dakota, and Lane K. Underdahl, Makoti, North Dakota.

There were 14 applications for 11 scholarships. The selection was made by a scholarship committee including Carol L. Tarantola, retired educator of Casper; C.H. Brown III of C.H. Brown Co. Wy, LLC, Wheatland, and Jim D. Neiman of Neiman Enterprises, Inc., Hulett. Both Brown and Neiman are past presidents  of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees. Winners were selected on the basis of scholastic attainment, intelligence, merit, need, and their potential for success in and after college.

This is the 61st year for the scholarships. Students may use the scholarship at any accredited four-year college or university or at any accredited two-year college. The scholarshps are grants and in no way obligate the recipient to the True Companies. All children of employees with three or more years of service are eligible to apply.

The Children of Employees Scholarships are donated by the company in addition to direct scholarship grants of $7,500 made each year to both Casper College and the University of Wyoming. Those annual grants are distributed directly by the receiving institutions.

