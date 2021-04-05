 Skip to main content
Two from state picked for world torch run
Casper Police Department officer Ty Mower and Gillette Special Olympian Izzy Vijiila have been selected to serve as part of the Final Leg team, serving as a guardians of the flame as they run with the Flame of Hope throughout Russia in January 2022 leading up to the start of the 2022 Special Olympics World Games in Kazan.

As one of only 10 Special Olympics athletes chosen out of a pool of nearly 30 athletes who were nominated, and one of 120 members of law enforcement chosen, they were selected to participate on the 2022 Kazan Final Leg Torch Run Team.

“I’m honored to be chosen to accompany Izzy and represent the state of Wyoming during the LETR Final Leg in Kazan, Russia,”  Mower said.

“We’re so pleased that Izzy and Ty will represent Wyoming during the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg for the 2022 Special Olympics World Games.  This pair exemplifies the spirit of Special Olympics and will do a fantastic job of delivering a message of hope to those with intellectual disabilities around the world,” said Jen Haines, president & CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming. The organization will be working to raise money to support the incredible opportunity throughout the year. Fundraising page links for both can be found at SOWY.org.

