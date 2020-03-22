UU offers services online

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services are at 10 a.m., and until further notice will be held online. Instructions about how to join online services and events will soon be posted at uucasper.org and at Facebook/uuofcasper.
On March 21 at 7 p.m., Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead an online special Saturday earth-centered service, "Ostara/Spring Equinox Celebration," invoking Eostre, a Fertility Goddess of European pagan tradition. We will cast the sacred circle, call the Elements and raise energy for the coming season of warmth, new growth and abundance.
On March 22, Reverend Leslie Kee will lead the online service.