UU plans Sunday event
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m. with youth programming and childcare available.

On March 8, Jim Brown will present "Six Impossible Things to Believe Before Brunch." “Alice laughed. ‘There’s no use trying,’ she said: ‘one can’t believe impossible things.’ ‘I dare say you haven’t had much practice,’ said the Queen.” Jim will discuss how trying to believe impossible things is one of many portals to spiritual growth, realizing that doing so before breakfast may be a stretch for late-rising Unitarians.

