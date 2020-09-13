UU sets online plans

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services Sundays at 10 a.m. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On September 13, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue a exploration of the September worship theme “Imagination.” The September 20 service will be the annual “Flower Communion,” an opportunity to consider the role of nature, inter-connectivity to each other and the world, and to celebrate diversity. Before the service, you are invited to submit a “flower offering:” photos or videos to share what flowers symbolize or mean to you (email to news@uucasper.org). Service leaders Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane. On September 27, members of the UU Fellowship of Laramie will present “Imaging the Future, Part 1.” Everyone will be happy to leave 2020 behind, but what lies ahead? Imagine what the not-so-distant future might look like through the lenses of UU values. On October 4, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the October worship theme “Vision.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
RE kids and families and all UU Casper members and friends are invited to help with clean up and yard work at the co-adopted Amoco Park Saturday on September, 12, at 9 a.m. and Friday, September 18, at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, September 20, at noon, the UU Casper Religious Exploration program will host a picnic for all members and friends on the UU Casper lawn celebrating the 2020 International Day of Peace. The theme for this year’s International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together,” and the picnic will include a theme-based guided discussion and hands-on, kid-friendly activities. Please bring a sack lunch and your own chairs. Everyone is welcome!
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture and the changing world, the monthly UU Casper Lunch with TED will be held online on Sunday September 27th at noon, when they’ll view and discuss the TED Talk “Ethics in a Meat Free World,” by Philip Wollen.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
