UU sets online plans

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services Sundays at 10 a.m. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.

On September 13, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue a exploration of the September worship theme “Imagination.” The September 20 service will be the annual “Flower Communion,” an opportunity to consider the role of nature, inter-connectivity to each other and the world, and to celebrate diversity. Before the service, you are invited to submit a “flower offering:” photos or videos to share what flowers symbolize or mean to you (email to news@uucasper.org). Service leaders Elizabeth Otto and Athne Machdane. On September 27, members of the UU Fellowship of Laramie will present “Imaging the Future, Part 1.” Everyone will be happy to leave 2020 behind, but what lies ahead? Imagine what the not-so-distant future might look like through the lenses of UU values. On October 4, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the October worship theme “Vision.”