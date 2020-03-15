You are the owner of this article.
UU sets schedule
UU sets schedule

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with youth programming and childcare available.

On March 15, Stuart Mackenzie and Elizabeth Otto will present "The Possibilities of Recovery." On March 22, Reverend Leslie Kee and guest speaker Charlie Powell will present "A Discussion about Possibilities, with Charlie Powell." 

On March 21 at 7 p.m., Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead a special Saturday earth-centered service, "Ostara/Spring Equinox Celebration," invoking Eostre, a Fertility Goddess of European pagan tradition.

The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

