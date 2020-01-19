UU spotlights activist

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 a.m., with youth programming and childcare available.
On January 19, Laura Gossman will present “Remembering Viola Liuzzo.” UU civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo answered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to Selma to march for voting rights, and was killed by KKK members on March 25, 1965. What does her story teach us about racism and sexism in America?
UU Casper encourages everyone to attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Day events on Monday, January 20. The MLK Walk will begin at Art 321 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a program and lunch at First United Methodist Church, and volunteer opportunities for Food for Thought and Project Homeless Connect.
UU Casper will continue to collect food donations for Food for Thought this month, as well as toothbrushes and travel-size toothpaste for the January 24 Project Homeless Connect event. Donations and volunteers are needed for this event! To find out more, call Serve Wyoming at 234-3428.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.