UW Art Museum to reopen September 29

The University of Wyoming Art Museum will reopen to the public Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The museum’s hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon are designated for at-risk visitors only.

As part of UW’s COVID-19 policy, UW employees, students and visitors are required to wear face coverings while on UW-owned property. The UW Art Museum will provide masks to visitors who do not bring their own. Visitors will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.

Exhibitions that will be on view September 29 are “Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West,” “Moving Walls: Heart Mountain Barracks in the Bighorn Basin,” “Material Tradition: Textiles from the UW Art Museum Collection,” “William Kentridge: Second-hand Reading,” “Creatures Great and Small: Animals from the UW Art Museum Collection,” “The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Wyoming,” and “Sharon Louden: Windows.”