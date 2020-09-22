UW Art Museum to reopen September 29

The University of Wyoming Art Museum will reopen to the public Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The museum’s hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon are designated for at-risk visitors only.
As part of UW’s COVID-19 policy, UW employees, students and visitors are required to wear face coverings while on UW-owned property. The UW Art Museum will provide masks to visitors who do not bring their own. Visitors will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.
Exhibitions that will be on view September 29 are “Women in Wyoming: Portraits and Interviews of Women Who Shape the West,” “Moving Walls: Heart Mountain Barracks in the Bighorn Basin,” “Material Tradition: Textiles from the UW Art Museum Collection,” “William Kentridge: Second-hand Reading,” “Creatures Great and Small: Animals from the UW Art Museum Collection,” “The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Wyoming,” and “Sharon Louden: Windows.”
“We are excited to reopen our museum doors to the public. It has been hard on the staff who walk by the closed doors to our galleries every day,” says Nicole Crawford, director and chief curator. “A lot of hard work goes into each and every exhibition. We are happy we are able to extend the dates for some that opened just before the closure, and we just completed installation of some new exhibitions. We invite our visitors to spend some social distancing time in the museum.”
For more information about the UW Art Museum, call (307) 766-6622; visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum; or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
The UW Art Museum collects, exhibits and interprets art to inspire creativity and nurture lifelong learning for the people of Wyoming and beyond. The museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 E. Willett Drive in Laramie. Normal hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!