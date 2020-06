Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell, is having Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 22 through June 25 with an "Awards Night," Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. The theme this year is "Shine the Light," and the program is for grades K5 through 6th grade. There will be Bible lessons, missionary stories, games, prizes and tricks that will be a lot of fun for the children. For more information, call the church phone at 266-5417.