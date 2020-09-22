Virtual theatre production opens from UW Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must indeed go on.

The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is creating new works and investigating updated modes of engaging and connecting with audiences for the 2020-21 production season.

This fall’s production season opens with professor and playwright-in-residence William Missouri Downs’ new comedy, titled “Asking Strangers the Meaning of Life.” Downs created the comedy to be performed on Zoom. The livestreams for the production are Thursday through Sunday and Oct. 1 to 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free for UW students by entering their “W” numbers where indicated when ordering or $5 for others at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Tickets also can be purchased by calling the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office at (307) 766-6666 -- Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- to arrange for pay-what-you-can access.

The box office will provide instructions to patrons on how to access the online production.