WCDA announces new officers

Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA) recently elected and announced its new Board of Directors officers.
Pete Illoway will serve as the WCDA Chairman for the 2020–2021 term. Illoway has been on the WCDA Board since March 2019. He most recently served on the board of the Wyoming Business Council before coming to WCDA. He served in the Wyoming Legislature for 14 years and is currently self-employed, working as a government public affairs consultant and lobbyist. Illoway replaces outgoing chairman George Parks.
Michael Martin will serve as the vice chair for the 2020-2021 term. Martin is currently the chief lending officer at Blue Federal Credit Union. He serves as an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship for Laramie County Community College and is a guest lecturer for both undergraduate and master’s classes at the University of Wyoming, College of Business. While serving as the new board vice chairman for WCDA, Martin also sits on the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) Memorial Foundation. Martin replaces outgoing vice chairman Susan Anderson.
Susan Anderson will serve as the secretary/treasurer for the 2020-2021 term. Anderson is a weekly columnist for the Casper Star Tribune. She has worked in journalism for over 45 years and has an extensive background in government and education. Anderson served as an elected member on the Wyoming Senate and Wyoming House of Representatives. Anderson replaces outgoing secretary/treasurer Pete Illoway.
The WCDA Board of Directors consists of chairman Pete Illoway of Cheyenne, vice chairman Michael Martin of Laramie, treasurer/secretary Susan Anderson of Casper, Governor Mark Gordon, State Treasurer Curt Meier, George Parks of Cheyenne, Doug Chamberlain of LaGrange, Kendra Heimbuck of Sheridan, and David Caplan of Sweetwater.
WCDA executive director, Scott Hoversland, serves as an ex-officio member.
For more information, contact the WCDA at 265-0603.
