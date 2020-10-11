WCDA announces new officers

Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA) recently elected and announced its new Board of Directors officers.

Pete Illoway will serve as the WCDA Chairman for the 2020–2021 term. Illoway has been on the WCDA Board since March 2019. He most recently served on the board of the Wyoming Business Council before coming to WCDA. He served in the Wyoming Legislature for 14 years and is currently self-employed, working as a government public affairs consultant and lobbyist. Illoway replaces outgoing chairman George Parks.

Michael Martin will serve as the vice chair for the 2020-2021 term. Martin is currently the chief lending officer at Blue Federal Credit Union. He serves as an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship for Laramie County Community College and is a guest lecturer for both undergraduate and master’s classes at the University of Wyoming, College of Business. While serving as the new board vice chairman for WCDA, Martin also sits on the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) Memorial Foundation. Martin replaces outgoing vice chairman Susan Anderson.