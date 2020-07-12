Wyo Arts Calendar July 12

Wyoming Events
- SHERIDAN: Kiwanis book giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon July 15, Sheridan Library. Children can come to the Children’s Theatre to choose from a variety of picture books and easy reader books.
- SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.
- CHEYENNE: Rodeo events at Frontier Park, roping, barrel racing and sorting events awarding multiple championships, July 15 to 25. Socially distanced crowds are invited to watch the action.
- ARCHER: The Hell on Wheels Rodeo, Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, 10 miles east of Cheyenne on I-80, rough stock and roping, 7 p.m. July 17 and 24 and August 28. A chuckwagon dinner will be available for pre-purchase, food trucks and alcohol are available. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators with advance purchase of tickets suggested.
- CHEYENNE: Chinook Drive-In at the Terry Bison Ranch, bull riding, 7 p.m. July 17 and 18. This socially distanced event will have seating at tables near the arena, in front of the drive-in screen or spectators can watch on the big screen from the comfort of their car. Tickets: www.ticketweb.com.
- AYRES NATURAL BRIDGE: Bettman & Halpin Serenade by the Bridge, 4 p.m. July 18. The talented duo will play onstage as a grand finale to the Ayres Natural Bridge 100th Anniversary celebration. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced.
- CHEYENNE: Flippin’ Awesome Flapjack Feed, 7 to 9 a.m. July 22, Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. Free.
- CHEYENNE: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performance, 9:30 a.m. July 22. Viewing from cars inside F.E. Warren Air Force Base available. Entry will be through a gate on Roundtop Road and space for 1,400 cars has been reserved.
- ARCHER: Laramie County Fair at Laramie County Fair Complex, 3967 Archer Parkway, July 27-August 8. Info: 307-633-4670; laramiecountyfair.com
- DOUGLAS: Gala Carnival, Converse County Library Douglas parking lot, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 31. Cotton candy, clowns, and other fun. This is the final Summer Reading Awards Party. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced.
Wyoming Art
- CHEYENNE: 40th annual CFD Western Spirit Art Show, July 17-August 16, open to public for price of admission during normal operating hours, 4610 Carey Ave. All ticket holders are invited to reserve a private viewing of show after regular museum operating hours. Capacity during viewings limited to 20 people and participants are required to wear a face mask. To reserve a viewing spot, call Cameron Green at 307-778-7289. For more info, call museum office at 307-778-7290.
- CHEYENNE: New Frontier Western Show & Auction, Little America Hotel, July 17-19. Bid onsite or online. VIP early buy-in, July 17 for $25, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. auction starts at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. free. Info: 913-406-8057; newfrontierartshow.com.
- CHEYENNE: Paint Slingers downtown, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 18; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19. Free. Info: 307-631-2899; facebook.com/officialpaintslingers.
Wyoming Theatre & Dance
- CHEYENNE: Old Fashioned Melodrama, July 12, 15-19, 22-26, July 30-August 2, Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. Atlas Theatre, 211 West Lincolnway. Entertainment for the entire family. Adults $16, senior/military $14, students (13 and over) $12, children 12 and younger $10. Complete COVID procedures and quick Audience Guidelines may be found at website cheyennelittletheatre.org, which is also the only ticketseller so tables may be kept to one family group each. Info: 307-638-6543.
(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)
