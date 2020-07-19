WYO Arts Calendar July 19

For July 19, 2020wyo arts calendar
Wyoming Events
- SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.
- ARCHER: The Hell on Wheels Rodeo, Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, 10 miles east of Cheyenne on I-80, rough stock and roping, 7 p.m., July 24 and August 28. A chuck wagon dinner will be available for pre-purchase, food trucks and alcohol are available. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators with advance purchase of tickets suggested.
- CHEYENNE: Flippin’ Awesome Flapjack Feed, 7 to 9 a.m., July 22, Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. Free.
CHEYENNE: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performance, 9:30 a.m., July 22. Viewing from cars inside F.E. Warren Air Force Base available. Entry will be through a gate on Roundtop Road and space for 1,400 cars has been reserved.
- ARCHER: Laramie County Fair at Laramie County Fair Complex, 3967 Archer Parkway, July 27-August 8. Info: 307-633-4670; laramiecountyfair.com.
- DOUGLAS: Gala Carniva
l, Converse County Library Douglas parking lot, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 31. Cotton candy, clowns, and other fun. This is the final Summer Reading Awards Party. Masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be practiced.
Wyoming Art
- CHEYENNE: 40th annual CFD Western Spirit Art Show, to August 16, open to public for price of admission during normal operating hours, 4610 Carey Ave. All ticket holders are invited to reserve a private viewing of show after regular museum operating hours. Capacity during viewings limited to 20 people and particpants are required to wear a face mask. To reserve a viewing spot, call Cameron Green at (307) 778-7289. For more info, call museum office at (307) 778-7290.
- CHEYENNE: New Frontier Western Show & Auction, Little America Hotel, July 19. Bid onsite or online. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: (913) 406-8057; newfrontierartshow.com.
- CHEYENNE: Paint Slingers downtown, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 19. Free. Info: 307-631-2899; facebook.com/officialpaintslingers.
Wyoming Theatre & Dance
- CHEYENNE: Old Fashioned Melodrama, July 19, 22-26, July 30-August 2, Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Atlas Theatre, 211 West Lincolnway. Entertainment for the entire family. Adults $16, senior/military $14, students (13 and over) $12, children 12 and younger $10. Complete COVID procedures and quick Audience Guidelines may be found at website, cheyennelittletheatre.org, which is also the only ticketseller so tables may be kept to one family group each. Info: (307) 638-6543.
