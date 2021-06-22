WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley daily tours, departing from Historic Cheyenne Depot. Tours weekdays at 9:30, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. On Saturdays, tours leave at 9:30, 11:30 and 1:30. Sundays are 11:30 and 1:30. Tickets: $12 adults, $6 children under 12, purchase at Visit Cheyenne Visitor Center inside the Depot, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and new this year tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.cheyennetrolley.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 307-778-3133 during business hours.
GLENROCK: Deer Creek Days, June 25-27, town festival includes parade, street dances Friday and Saturday with live music and fun for all both downtown and in Town Park. Friday: talent show, 5:30 p.m., street dance with Tris Munsick and the Innocents, 8 p.m., both downtown on Birch Street; Saturday: 5K walk/run, 7:30 a.m., Jaycee Park; parade, 11 a.m., downtown; family fun all afternoon, Town Park; Brew Fest/live music, 3 to 8 p.m., downtown; street dance, Shots Fired, 8 p.m., Birch Street; Sunday: mud volleyball, car show, craft and vendor fair, Town Park. Organized by Glenrock Chamber of Commerce.
CHEYENNE: Hell on Wheels Chuckwagon Dinner and Rodeo, June 25, dinner 5:30, rodeo 7 p.m., Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. $25-$50, (307) 778-3133, hellonwheelsrodeo.com; andi@cheyenne.org.
Wyoming Music
CHEYENNE: Fridays on the Plaza, summer music festival, opener at 5:30 p.m., headliner at 7:30 p.m. June 25, The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band; July 2, Hazel Miller & The Collective with Hector Anchondo; July 9, My Blue Sky with Bunny Blake; July 16, Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies; July 23, Third Rail with The Barlow; July 24*, Baby Bash with DJ Supajames (7 and 8 p.m.); July 28*, Black White Blues Band with Destroyers from Navy Band Southwest, Trey Wrks and Mastermind of Monkey (1 p.m.); July 30, Tris Munsick & The Innocents and The Josephines; Aug. 6, Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz; Aug. 13, Blinddog Smokin’ with Dragondeer; Aug. 20, Yam Haus with Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers; Aug. 27, The Palms with The Foxies.
CHEYENNE: Uncle Kracker, June 25, 7 p.m., Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. Two-day passrs that include fights and concert, www.spartase.com; (307) 635-7552.
CHEYENNE: Jamey Johnson, 7:30 p.m., June 30, Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets: $45.50 to $85.50, limited currently to first 750 buyers. Online at CheyenneEvents.org, call (307) 637-6363 or in person at Civic Center box office.
ROCK SPRINGS: Wyoming’s Big Show, After Dark Concert Series, Sweetwater Events Complex. LANCO, Aug. 3, Queensryche, Aug. 4, Frankie Ballard, Aug. 5, 80’s tribute band Flashback Heart Attack, Aug. 6, Clint Black, Aug. 7. Info: www.SweetwaterEvents.com.
CHEYENNE: Joe Bonamassa, blues rock guitarist, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center. Info: CheyenneEvents.org.
CHEYENNE: Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour, starring Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets: Civic Center box office and CheyenneEvents.org; pre-show packages also available online at CheyenneEvents.org.