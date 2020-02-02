WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
- CHEYENNE: Super Bowl party, Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy., 11 a.m. Feb. 2, potluck dinner, happy hour from 11 a.m. to game end. No cover.
- LARAMIE: As part of the UW-sponsored Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue, Relative Theatrics will present “Really” at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St., 3 p.m. February 2. A panel discussion will follow the presentation. For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/mlkdod.
- LARAMIE: Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue (MLK DOD) events take place at various campus locations, February 3-7. Events are free and open to the public.
- LARAMIE: The UW College of Law Centennial Celebration Speaker Series presents Jerry Parkinson, a UW professor emeritus in the college, 6 p.m. Feb. 6. He will discuss his new book, “Infractions: Rule Violations, Unethical Conduct and Enforcement in the NCAA,” in the UW College of Law Building, Room 178. Reception at 6 p.m. and presentation at 7 p.m. Free.
- LARAMIE: Actor Mark Willis, a former UW football player and a UW graduate, will give the keynote address for MLK DOD, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Free.
- LARAMIE: Keenan The First will perform in The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union, as part of MLK DOD events, 8 p.m. Feb. 6. The performer is Keenan Montgomery, a former UW football player and a UW graduate. Free.
- LARAMIE: As part of Black History Month events at UW, a Black History Conference will take place in Coe Library, Room 506, Feb. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.
- LARAMIE: The UW College of Business Sandberg Speaker Series presents Kenny Polcari, a veteran equities trader and a CNBC exclusive market analyst, 9 a.m. Feb. 7. He will discuss “A Walk Down Wall St.” in the UW College of Business Building auditorium. A reception will follow. Free.
- LARAMIE: The UW School of Energy Resources Distinguished Speaker Series presents Rick Honaker, a professor of mining engineering at the University of Kentucky, noon Feb. 7. His talk will take place in the Energy Innovation Center’s Encana Auditorium. Free.
- LARAMIE: The UW Department of History and American Studies presents Maija Devine, author of “The Voices of Heaven,” an autobiographical memoir, 12:10 p.m. Feb. 7. She will discuss “The Korean War: Personal Stories” at the Cooper House. Free.
- LARAMIE: The UW Department of Anthropology Spring Seminar Series presents Jessica Nelson, an assistant professor in the UW School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 7. She will discuss “Cowboys, Indians and Country Bumpkins: Race, Place and Whitening in the Language of Brazilian Online Jokes” in the Anthropology Building, Room 150. Free.
- CHEYENNE: Reformation Dance Company: Go West, 7 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. $28 orchestra, $25 Loge, $20 military, senior, 12 and under, reformationdance.com.
- CHEYENNE: A date with your dog, 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 8, Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. $20 donation covers date day with your dog and a pint of your favorite beer.
- CHEYENNE: Mystery Science Theater 3000 starring creator Joel Hodgson, 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, February 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now. Tickets online at CheyenneEvents.org or at the Civic Center Box Office in person at 510 West 20th Street or over the phone at 307-637-6363.
- CHEYENNE: The Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter needs volunteers to join its annual Day at the Capitol advocacy event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. RSVP with an email to rpmscott@alz.org or call 307.201.9596. Lunch will be provided for attendees who RSVP. Questions: Ramsey Scott, 307-201-9596 or rpmscott@alz.org. Training prior to the event on how to advocate local lawmakers will be provided.
Wyoming Music
- LARAMIE: Piano Battle, a piano duo that goes head-to-head onstage, will open the UW Presents spring season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. The performance will take place in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Tickets cost $15 for the public; $12 for senior citizens, and UW faculty and staff; and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
- CHUGWATER: Stampede Saloon & Eatery, 417 First St. Open mic acoustic jam sessions every Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Buffet 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 7, karaoke contest; Feb. 8, Dawn Copas; Feb. 14-15, John Voight; Feb. 21, songwriting contest; Feb. 22, acoustic jam participants’ stage show. No cover charge and definitely family oriented. Info: 307-422-3200.
- CHUGWATER: Chugwater Music Fest, Aug. 14-15, two days of music, fun and memories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, country, western, bluegrass, folk, classic rock, blues. Music, food and vendor booths. Admission $20 adults, $10 kids each day. Info: Mer Nilson, 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.
