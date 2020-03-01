WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
- LARAMIE: Public viewing of Wyoming State Science Fair research posters will take place in the Wyoming Union Ballroom, 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 2 and 8:30 to 10 a.m. March 3.
- LARAMIE: Helene Neville, an avid runner, nurse and cancer survivor, will present “Rethink Impossible” in the UW College of Business auditorium, 4:30 p.m. March 3. The UW College of Business’ Sandberg Speaker Series and the Honors College co-sponsor her talk. Free.
- LARAMIE: “The Human Race,” a documentary that chronicles the stories of six runners over the age of 50, will be screened in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium, 7 p.m. March 3. Liz Vassey, a television actor and runner, made her directorial debut with the film. She will participate in a question-and-answer session following the screening. The UW College of Business’ Sandberg Speaker Series and the Honors College co-sponsor the event. Free.
- SHERIDAN: Claire Yorks Spring Book Discussions, 6 p.m. Sheridan Fulmer Library Inner Circle. March 17, “Educated,” by Tara Westover; April 14, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens and May 12, “Still Alice,” by Lisa Genova. Discussion moderated by Katie Curtiss as participants explore where resilience comes from. Books available at circulation desk one month prior to discussion.
Wyoming Art
- LARAMIE: The UW Art Museum will host “Lunchtime Conversations with Curators,” an informal gallery walk-through, 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. March 4. Attendees should meet in the entrance hall for a walk-through of the 45th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition. Lunch will be provided. Free.
- LARAMIE: The UW Art Museum will kick off a monthlong art celebration with “Family Night at the Museum,” 5 to 7 p.m. March 5. This family-friendly event will offer opportunities to look at art and try out art-making activities. Pizza will be available while it lasts. Free.
- LARAMIE: The UW Art Museum will host Family Saturday Workshop for families and individuals of all ages, 10 a.m. March 7. Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, makerspace-inspired workshop led by the UW Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators. Free.
Wyoming Music
- LARAMIE: The UW Department of Music’s Faculty Recital Series presents Katherine Smith, UW horn instructor; Don Williams, Casper College trumpet instructor; and Paula Flynn, Casper College music instructor, 7:30 p.m. March 2. They will perform in the UW Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. Free.
- LARAMIE: StudioWYO will host Sunnydale High, a post-punk quartet, and Shotgun Shogun, a Laramie-based rock band, in The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union, 7 p.m. March 5. Free.
- GILLETTE: The Powder River Symphony perforoms “The Czech Connection,” 3 p.m. March 8, Thunder Basin High School Auditorium. General admission tickets, $20, available at the door or through Eventbrite. Students and children under 18 are free; senior citizens and military may purchased discounted tickets at the door for $15. Please visit the Powder River Symphony Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/prsymphony/) or the Powder River Symphony website (prsymphony.org/wp) for more information.
- CHEYENNE: Beatles v. Stones — A Musical Showdown, March 14, 8:30 p.m. Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Hwy. Tickets $10, 307-635-7552, at the box office or online at www.cheyenneoutlawsaloon.com. Show is 21+.
- CHEYENNE: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Aug. 14, Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets start at $28.50 plus applicable fees, available at Civic Center box office, 510 W. 20th and online at www.cheyenneevents.org.
- CHUGWATER: Chugwater Music Fest, Aug. 14-15, two days of music, fun and memories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, country, western, bluegrass, folk, classic rock, blues. Music, food and vendor booths. Admission $20 adults, $10 kids each day. Info: Mer Nilson, 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.
Wyoming Theatre & Dance
- LARAMIE: Aquila Theatre will present its adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984” in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium, 7:30 p.m. March 5. The performance is part of the UW Presents spring season. Tickets cost $20 for the public; $17 for senior citizens, and UW faculty and staff; and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
- LARAMIE: The UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Spring to Dance” on the Performing Arts main stage, 7:30 p.m. March 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. March 8. Tickets cost $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)