WYO Arts Calendar

For February 16, 2020Wyoming Events
- CHEYENNE: The Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter needs volunteers to join its annual Day at the Capitol advocacy event, 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. RSVP with an email to rpmscott@alz.org or call 307-201-9596. Lunch will be provided for attendees who RSVP. Questions: Ramsey Scott, 307-201-9596 or rpmscott@alz.org. Training prior to the event on how to advocate local lawmakers will be provided.
- LARAMIE: UW Libraries will host a “Vintage Technology Petting Zoo” that displays items that are pre-2000, Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Items include cassette players, typewriters, gaming systems, a VHS player and floppy discs. Retro video gaming stations will be set up Wednesday, Feb. 19. The petting zoo and the video gaming stations will be near the Coe Student Innovation Center, located in Coe Library, Room 233. Free.
- LARAMIE: Outdoor adventure films will be screened during the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 18-19, in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium. UW’s 7220 Entertainment and the Outdoor Program host the event. Free.
- LANDER: Book signing, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Lander Library, Charlotte Dehnert signs new book, “Lester Callaway Hunt: He Put Wyoming’s Bucking Horse On the Map.” Refreshments will be served while she signs her books.
- CHEYENNE: Governor’s Arts Awards, 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Little America. Info: 307-214-2701.
- CHEYENNE: The Bachelor live on stage, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Civic Center. Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Becca Kurfrin will co-host as one hometown bachelor, civil engineer Chris K., is introduced to local ladies for a chance at love. Tickets $35 to $150. 307-637-6200.
- CHEYENNE: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Asher Upstairs, 500 W. 15th St. Tickets $30/single; $50/couple, laralesley77@gmail.com on Paypal.
Wyoming Music
- LARAMIE: The UW Chamber Orchestra presents “Baroque Alchemy” in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Tickets cost $12 for the public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
- LARAMIE: The UW Department of Music’s Faculty Recital Series presents Blake McGee, clarinet, and Brooks Hafey, piano, 3 p.m. Feb. 23. The two will perform in the Performing Arts recital hall. Free.
- CHUGWATER: Stampede Saloon & Eatery, 417 First St. Open mic acoustic jam sessions every Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Buffet 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, songwriting contest; Feb. 22, acoustic jam participants’ stage show. No cover charge and definitely family oriented. Info: 307-422-3200.
- CHEYENNE: Tchaikovsky & Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Tickets $12 to $47.
- CHUGWATER: Chugwater Music Fest, Aug. 14-15, two days of music, fun and memories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Country, western, bluegrass, folk, classic rock, blues. Music, food and vendor booths. Admission $20 adults, $10 kids each day. Info: Mer Nilson, 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.
