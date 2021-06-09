WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events

CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley daily tours, departing from Historic Cheyenne Depot. Tours weekdays at 9:30, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. On Saturdays, tours leave at 9:30, 11:30 and 1:30. Sundays are 11:30 and 1:30. Tickets: $12 adults, $6 children under 12, purchase at Visit Cheyenne Visitor Center inside the Depot, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and new this year tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.cheyennetrolley.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 307-778-3133 during business hours.

HAWK SPRINGS: Hamburger Fry, 7 to 9 p.m., June 9, Hawk Springs Community Building, 435 Powers St. Tickets $7 adults, $3 children 6 to 11, under 6 free. Hamburgers, salads, baked beans, hot dogs and desserts. Entertainment by Torrington Fiddlers. 50/50 tickets $1 each or six for $5. Drawing Aug. 11 at the final fry of the summer. All proceeds benefit the cost of maintaining the building all year.

RIVERTON: 2nd annual Feed the Kids Bike and Car Show, June 12, 10 a.m., Fremont County Fairgrounds. Six bicycle raffles, small craft fair as well. Entry fee for car and bike show, bike $15, car $20. Registration 9 to 10 a.m. Family friendly event. Proceeds go to students’ school food accounts. All vehicles welcome.