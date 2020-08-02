WYO Arts Calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming Events

CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Beethoven in the Barn, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Hereford Ranch, 1101 Hereford Ranch Rd. Patrons required to wear a mask until seated. Please take your own folding or lawn chair. Call for tickets, 307-778-8561.

CHEYENNE: Bands at the TBR Bonfire, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7, Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. Steve and the Cruisers, outlaw country and classic rock by the firepit. Free.

CHEYENNE: East Edge Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8, The Tumbleweed Bar, 4070 County Rd. 211. Multiple bands, food trucks and a famous special guest. $10/person.

CHEYENNE: Mahler & Beethoven Matinee, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, 1904 Thomes Ave. Two performances to allow for social distancing, plus livestream tickets available for those who are unable or do not want to attend in person. Tickets $12-$47, cheyennesymphony.org.

SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.