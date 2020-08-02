WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Beethoven in the Barn, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Hereford Ranch, 1101 Hereford Ranch Rd. Patrons required to wear a mask until seated. Please take your own folding or lawn chair. Call for tickets, 307-778-8561.
CHEYENNE: Bands at the TBR Bonfire, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7, Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. Steve and the Cruisers, outlaw country and classic rock by the firepit. Free.
CHEYENNE: East Edge Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8, The Tumbleweed Bar, 4070 County Rd. 211. Multiple bands, food trucks and a famous special guest. $10/person.
CHEYENNE: Mahler & Beethoven Matinee, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, 1904 Thomes Ave. Two performances to allow for social distancing, plus livestream tickets available for those who are unable or do not want to attend in person. Tickets $12-$47, cheyennesymphony.org.
SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.
ARCHER: The Hell on Wheels Rodeo, Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, 10 miles east of Cheyenne on I-80, rough stock and roping, 7 p.m. August 28. A chuck wagon dinner will be available for pre-purchase, food trucks and alcohol are available. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators with advance purchase of tickets suggested.
ARCHER: Laramie County Fair at Laramie County Fair Complex, 3967 Archer Parkway, to August 8. Info: 307-633-4670; laramiecountyfair.com.
Wyoming Art
CHEYENNE: 40th annual CFD Western Spirit Art Show, to August 16, open to public for price of admission during normal operating hours, 4610 Carey Ave. All ticket holders are invited to reserve a private viewing of show after regular museum operating hours. Capacity during viewings limited to 20 people and participants are required to wear a face mask. To reserve a viewing spot, call Cameron Green at 307-778-7289. For more info, call museum office at 307-778-7290.
Wyoming Theatre & Dance
CHEYENNE: Old Fashioned Melodrama, July 30-August 2, Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. Atlas Theatre, 211 West Lincolnway. Entertainment for the entire family. Adults $16, senior/military $14, students (13 and over) $12, children 12 and younger $10. Complete COVID procedures and quick Audience Guidelines may be found at website, cheyennelittletheatre.org, which is also the only ticketseller so tables may be kept to one family group each. Info: 307-638-6543.
(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!