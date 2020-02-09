WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
- LARAMIE: Bill Barron, regional coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, will discuss local, state and regional actions related to climate change legislation and the Washington, D.C., political landscape, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10. His talk is part of the UW Department of Economics Guest Speaker Seminar Series. It will take place in the UW College of Business Building, Room 21. Free.
- LARAMIE: As part of Black History Month events at UW, “A Reconsideration of the Legacy of Rosa Parks” will be presented in Coe Library, Room 123, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Free.
- LARAMIE: The UW Alumni Association will host a membership appreciation reception in the Alumni Center, located in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. RSVP at http://uw.uwyo.edu/Membership21520.
- CHEYENNE: Mystery Science Theater 3000 starring creator Joel Hodgson, 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, February 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now. Tickets online at CheyenneEvents.org or at the Civic Center Box Office in person at 510 West 20th Street, or over the phone, 307-637-6363.
- CHEYENNE: Great Gatsby valentine’s dinner and dance, Feb. 14, Historic Plains Hotel. 6 p.m. Cash bar, dinner and dancing. $75/person, special hotel room rates available. Tickets: CheyenneOptimist@gmail.com.
- CHEYENNE: The Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter needs volunteers to join its annual Day at the Capitol advocacy event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. RSVP with an email to rpmscott@alz.org or call 307-201-9596. Lunch will be provided for attendees who RSVP. Questions: Ramsey Scott, 307-201-9596 or rpmscott@alz.org. Training prior to the event on how to advocate local lawmakers will be provided.
- CHEYENNE: Governor’s Arts Awards, 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Little America. Info: 307-214-2701.
- CHEYENNE: The Bachelor live on stage, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Civic Center. Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Becca Kurfrin will co-host as one hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies for a chance at love. Tickets $35 to $150, 307-637-6200.
Wyoming Music
- LARAMIE: The UW Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band will present “Poetry in Sound” in the Performing Arts concert hall, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets cost $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
- CHUGWATER: Stampede Saloon & Eatery, 417 First St. Open mic acoustic jam sessions every Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Buffet 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15, John Voight; Feb. 21, songwriting contest; Feb. 22, acoustic jam participants’ stage show. No cover charge and definitely family oriented. Info: 307-422-3200.
- CHUGWATER: Chugwater Music Fest, Aug. 14-15, two days of music, fun and memories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, country, western, bluegrass, folk, classic rock, blues. Music, food and vendor booths. Admission $20 adults, $10 kids each day. Info: Mer Nilson, 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.
Wyoming Theater and Dance
- LARAMIE: The UW Department of Theatre and Dance will present “Eurydice” in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre, February 12-14, 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
