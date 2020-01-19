Wyo Arts Calendar

January 19





Wyoming Events

CHEYENNE: Mystery Science Theater 3000 starring creator Joel Hodgson, 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, February 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now. Tickets online at CheyenneEvents.org or at the Civic Center Box Office in person at 510 West 20th Street, or over the phone, 307-637-6363.

LARAMIE: Most UW business and administrative offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day, Jan. 20.

LARAMIE: The Wyoming Technology Business Center, based at UW, will host an e2e Wyoming meeting at Bond’s Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St., 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21. E2e Wyoming is an educational networking program for entrepreneurs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE: UW residence halls open for the spring semester, 8 a.m. Jan. 24.

CHEYENNE: The Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter needs volunteers to join its annual Day at the Capitol advocacy event, 10 a.m., to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. RSVP with an email to rpmscott@alz.org or call 307-201-9596. Lunch will be provided for attendees who RSVP. Questions: Ramsey Scott, 307.201.9596 or rpmscott@alz.org. Training prior to the event on how to advocate local lawmakers will be provided.