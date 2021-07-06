WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
- CHEYENNE: Hell on Wheels Chuckwagon Dinner and Rodeo, July 9 and 16, Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer. Dinner 5:30, rodeo 7 p.m. Tickets $25-$50. (307) 778-3133, hellonwheelsrodeo.com.
- LARAMIE: 15th annual Brew Fest, Depot Park, July 10. Presale tickets: laramiemainstreet.org/brewfest, $35 general admission; $55 VIP. Limited general admission tickets may be available at the gate on the day of the event for $45. Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 1:30 p.m., VIP entry 11:30 a.m.
- HAWK SPRINGS: Hamburger Fry, 7 to 9 p.m., July 14, Hawk Springs Community Building, 435 Powers St. Tickets $7 adults, $3 children 6 to 11, under 6 free. Hamburgers, salads, baked beans, hot dogs and desserts. Entertainment by Torrington Fiddlers. 50/50 tickets $1 each or six for $5. Drawing Aug. 11 at the final fry of the summer. All proceeds benefit the cost of maintaining the building all year.
- CHEYENNE: 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Cheyenne Historic Depot, 121 W. 15th St. More than 40 tattoo artists, car show, arm wrestling, live graffiti, face painting, contests for adults. Free. (307) 421-7438.
- CHEYENNE: Old-Fashioned Melodrama, July 15-18, 22-25, 26-31, Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. Prices vary. cheyennelittletheatre.org.
- CHEYENNE: 41st annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale opening reception, 3:30 to 10:30 p.m., July 22, Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. Ticket includes dinner, open bar, recpetion at the Governor's residence, live music and more. $140/museum member; $160/non-museum member or $200/door. Tickets online cfdartshow.com or (307) 778-7243.
- CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley daily tours, departing from Historic Cheyenne Depot. Tours weekdays at 9:30, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. On Saturdays, tours leave at 9:30, 11:30 and 1:30. Sundays are 11:30 and 1:30. Tickets: $12 adults, $6 children under 12, purchase at Visit Cheyenne Visitor Center inside the Depot, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and new this year tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.cheyennetrolley.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 307-778-3133 during business hours.
Wyoming Music
- CHEYENNE: Fridays on the Plaza, summer music festival, opener at 5:30 p.m., headliner at 7:30 p.m. July 9, My Blue Sky with Bunny Blake; July 16, Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies; July 23, Third Rail with The Barlow; July 24*, Baby Bash with DJ Supajames (7 and 8 p.m.); July 28*, Black White Blues Band with Destroyers from Navy Band Southwest, Trey Wrks and Mastermind of Monkey (1 p.m.); July 30, Tris Munsick & The Innocents and The Josephines; Aug. 6, Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz; Aug. 13, Blinddog Smokin' with Dragondeer; Aug. 20, Yam Haus with Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers; Aug. 27, The Palms with The Foxies.
- ROCK SPRINGS: Wyoming's Big Show, After Dark Concert Series, Sweetwater Events Complex. LANCO, Aug. 3, Queensryche, Aug. 4, Frankie Ballard, Aug. 5, 80’s tribute band Flashback Heart Attack, Aug. 6, Clint Black, Aug. 7. Info: www.SweetwaterEvents.com.
- CHEYENNE: Joe Bonamassa, blues rock guitarist, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center. Info: CheyenneEvents.org.
- CHEYENNE: Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour, starring Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets: Civic Center box office and CheyenneEvents.org; pre-show packages also available online at CheyenneEvents.org.
(Send events to towncrier@trib.com).