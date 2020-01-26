WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
- LARAMIE: Spring semester classes begin January 27.
- LARAMIE: The UW Center for Student Involvement and Leadership will host the Winter Club and Organization Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 29, in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Free.
- LARAMIE: The Black History 101 Mobile Museum will be on display in the Wyoming Union breezeway, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 31. Free.
- LARAMIE: As part of Black History Month events at UW, “Sha-Rock Pioneering Women of Hip-Hop” will be presented in the Wyoming Union, Room 203, 3 p.m. January 31. Free.
- LARAMIE: UW’s 7220 Entertainment will host the Roaring 20s Party in the Wyoming Union, 8 p.m. January 31. The event will include screenings of silent films from the 1920s and recent film “Knives Out,” poker and a murder mystery. Tickets for the murder mystery will be available to UW students only. They will be available Jan. 27 at the Wyoming Union information desk. The party is free and open to the public.
- LARAMIE: The UW Alumni Association will host a membership appreciation reception in the Alumni Center, located in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. February 1. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. RSVP at http://uw.uwyo.edu/Member2120.
- LARAMIE: As part of the UW-sponsored Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue, Relative Theatrics will present “Really” at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St., 3 p.m. February 2. A panel discussion will follow the presentation. For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/mlkdod.
- CHEYENNE: Mystery Science Theater 3000 starring creator Joel Hodgson, 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, February 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now. Tickets online at CheyenneEvents.org or at the Civic Center Box Office in person at 510 West 20th Street, or over the phone, 307-637-6363.
- CHEYENNE: The Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter needs volunteers to join its annual Day at the Capitol advocacy event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. RSVP with an email to rpmscott@alz.org or call 307.201.9596. Lunch will be provided for attendees who RSVP. Questions: Ramsey Scott, 307-201-9596 or rpmscott@alz.org. Training prior to the event on how to advocate local lawmakers will be provided.
Wyoming Art
You have free articles remaining.
- LARAMIE: The UW Art Museum will host Family Saturday Workshop for families and individuals of all ages, 10 a.m. February 1. Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, makerspace-inspired workshop led by the UW Art Museum’s trained teaching artists and educators. Free.
Wyoming Music
- CHUGWATER: Stampede Saloon & Eatery, 417 First St. Open mic acoustic jam sessions every Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Buffet 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Don Rogers; Feb. 7, karaoke contest; Feb. 8, Dawn Copas; Feb. 14-15, John Voight; Feb. 21, songwriting contest; Feb. 22, acoustic jam participants’ stage show. No cover charge and definitely family oriented. Info: 307-422-3200.
- CHUGWATER: Chugwater Music Fest, Aug. 14-15, two days of music, fun and memories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, country, western, bluegrass, folk, classic rock, blues. Music, food and vendor booths. Admission $20 adults, $10 kids each day. Info: Mer Nilson, 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.
(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)