WYO Arts Calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming Events

DOUGLAS: Gala Carnival, Converse County Library Douglas parking lot, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 31. Cotton candy, clowns and other fun. This is the final Summer Reading Awards Party. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced.

SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.

ARCHER: The Hell on Wheels Rodeo, Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, 10 miles east of Cheyenne on I-80, rough stock and roping, 7 p.m. August 28. A chuck wagon dinner will be available for pre-purchase, food trucks and alcohol are available. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators with advance purchase of tickets suggested.

ARCHER: Laramie County Fair at Laramie County Fair Complex, 3967 Archer Parkway, to August 8. Info: 307-633-4670; laramiecountyfair.com.

Wyoming Art