WYO Arts Calendar

For December 22, 2019

Wyoming Events

CHEYENNE: Holiday Light Tours, to Dec. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. west end of Frontier Mall. Trolley ride to view enchanting holiday lights. $12 adults, $6 children; 307-778-3133.

LARAMIE: Most UW business and administrative offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break, from December 24 through January 1.

CHEYENNE: New Year’s at Noon, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31, Laramie County Library. Balloon drop, face painting, crafts, snacks and games. (Children and families).

CHEYENNE: Sensory Drop (New Year’s at noon), 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 31, library Willow Room. Fun drop without the overload it can create for those with sensory sensitivities. Free but RSVP required, 307-634-3561.

CHEYENNE: New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 31, Cheyenne Depot. Inside the warm Depot starting at 3 p.m. enjoy activities, games and more for kids. At 6 p.m. ball drop and fireworks show. Children must be accompanied by an adult. At 11 p.m. meet friends and family and await the ball beginning its descent at midnight.