WYO Arts Calendar

For December 22, 2019
Wyoming Events
CHEYENNE: Holiday Light Tours, to Dec. 24, 6 and 8 p.m. west end of Frontier Mall. Trolley ride to view enchanting holiday lights. $12 adults, $6 children; 307-778-3133.
LARAMIE: Most UW business and administrative offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break, from December 24 through January 1.
CHEYENNE: New Year’s at Noon, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31, Laramie County Library. Balloon drop, face painting, crafts, snacks and games. (Children and families).
CHEYENNE: Sensory Drop (New Year’s at noon), 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 31, library Willow Room. Fun drop without the overload it can create for those with sensory sensitivities. Free but RSVP required, 307-634-3561.
CHEYENNE: New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 31, Cheyenne Depot. Inside the warm Depot starting at 3 p.m. enjoy activities, games and more for kids. At 6 p.m. ball drop and fireworks show. Children must be accompanied by an adult. At 11 p.m. meet friends and family and await the ball beginning its descent at midnight.
LARAMIE: Cowboy basketball vs. Nebraska Wesleyan University, Arena-Auditorium, Dec. 28, 4 p.m. Ticket prices vary.
You have free articles remaining.
LARAMIE: Cowgirl basketball vs. Boise State University, Arena-Auditorium, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Ticket prices vary.
LARAMIE: Normal business hours resume at UW, Jan. 2.
LARAMIE: Cowgirl basketball vs. Colorado State University, Arena-Auditorium, 2 p.m. Jan. 4. Ticket prices vary.
CHEYENNE: Mystery Science Theater 3000 starring creator Joel Hodgson, 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, February 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now. Tickets online at CheyenneEvents.org or at the Civic Center Box Office in person at 510 West 20th Street or over the phone, 307-637-6363
CHEYENNE: The Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter needs volunteers to join its annual Day at the Capitol advocacy event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. RSVP with an email to rpmscott@alz.org or call 307-201-9596. Lunch will be provided for attendees who RSVP. Questions: Ramsey Scott, 307-201-9596 or rpmscott@alz.org. Training prior to the event on how to advocate local lawmakers will be provided.
Wyoming Music
CHUGWATER: Stampede Saloon & Eatery, 417 First St. Open mic acoustic jam sessions every Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Buffet 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 27-28, Wes & Darcy; New Year’s Eve, Dakota Country; Jan. 3, karaoke contest; Jan. 4, Taylor Rogers; Jan. 10-11, Bradley Mathews; Jan. 17, acoustic jam participants’ stage show; Jan. 18, Jan’et Eastman; Jan. 24, Renegades; Jan. 25, Ed Brown; Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Don Rogers; Feb. 7, karaoke contest; Feb. 8, Dawn Copas; Feb. 14-15, John Voight; Feb. 21, songwriting contest; Feb. 22, acoustic jam participants’ stage show. No cover charge and definitely family oriented. Info: 307-422-3200.
(Submit events to calendar
@trib.com)