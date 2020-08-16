You are the owner of this article.
WYO Arts Calendar
WYO Arts Calendar

For August 16, 2020

Wyoming Events

RIVERTON: The 2020 Wyoming Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Wyoming Fire Academy, 2500 Academy Ct.

GILLETTE: The Governor Lady, Nellie Tayloe Ross, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, The Rockpile Museum, free. Kay Sebring Roberts Kuhlmann, who grew up in Guernsey, portrays Ross, the nation’s first elected woman governor. Due to COVID restrictions, event capacity is limited to 30 people. Event will be streamed live, check www.rockpilemuseum.com for more info.

SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.

ARCHER: The Hell on Wheels Rodeo, Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, 10 miles east of Cheyenne on I-80, rough stock and roping, 7 p.m. August 28. A chuck wagon dinner will be available for pre-purchase, food trucks and alcohol are available. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators with advance purchase of tickets suggested.

CHEYENNE: Firefighters Charity Ball, 5:30 to 11 p.m. Aug. 28, Little America Resort. Meal, silent auction, dancing and cocktails to raise money for fire department and local charities. $60 single/$100 couple, reg.planetreg.com.

Wyoming Music

CHEYENNE: Beatles v. Rolling Stones, 5 and 8:15 p.m. September 12, Lincoln Theatre. Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction, The International Rolling Stones Show, in an epic throwdown. Tickets $30/$45, online at www.thelincolncheyenne.com. The show is appropriate for all ages. Full COVID-19 protocols and socially distanced seating is in place at the Lincoln.

(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)

