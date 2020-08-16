WYO Arts Calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For August 16, 2020

Wyoming Events

RIVERTON: The 2020 Wyoming Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Wyoming Fire Academy, 2500 Academy Ct.

GILLETTE: The Governor Lady, Nellie Tayloe Ross, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, The Rockpile Museum, free. Kay Sebring Roberts Kuhlmann, who grew up in Guernsey, portrays Ross, the nation’s first elected woman governor. Due to COVID restrictions, event capacity is limited to 30 people. Event will be streamed live, check www.rockpilemuseum.com for more info.

SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.

ARCHER: The Hell on Wheels Rodeo, Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer, 10 miles east of Cheyenne on I-80, rough stock and roping, 7 p.m. August 28. A chuck wagon dinner will be available for pre-purchase, food trucks and alcohol are available. Attendance is limited to 250 spectators with advance purchase of tickets suggested.